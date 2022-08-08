AP ICET Result 2022: APSCHE announces result; know how to download rank card here

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access and download their results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The ICET 2022 results were announced at a press conference, and 87.83 per cent of students passed the exam.

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) result 2022 was declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, on Monday. The AP ICET 2022 results were announced at a press conference, and the total pass percentage of the students was 87.83 per cent. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and on the Manabadi website.

According to official data, 42,496 candidates attempted the AP ICET 2022 exam, while 49,157 candidates applied. Out of the total number of students, 37,326 qualified for the AP ICET-2022, making the pass percentage 87.83 per cent. Follow the steps below to download your AP ICET Rank Card 2022 from the official website.

Know how to download the AP ICET 2022 Result:

1) Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the AP ICET 2022 result link on the homepage

3) On a new login page, enter the application number and roll number

4) AP ICET 2022 result would be on the screen

5) Check the details and download it

6) Take a printout

Candidates who cleared the AP ICET 2022, conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE, will be eligible to enrol in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. After passing the AP ICET, lateral entry admissions into the second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes are also available.

