UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam

    Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET July examination should visit its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022, application deadline is quickly approaching. National Testing Agency is currently accepting applications for the combined December 2021 and June 2022. UGC NET 2022 online applications will conclude on May 20, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET July examination should do it soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    The registration period would end at 11:50 pm on May 20, 2022. Candidates must complete the online application form and pay the fee by the deadline. The correction window would open on May 21, 2022, and candidates would have until May 23, 2022, to make changes. 

    The date of the UGC NET 2022 exam has not yet been announced. However, the UGC Chairman had previously stated that the examination would take place in July. With many NTA examinations scheduled for July, the UGC NET 2022 exam will likely be held in late July or early August.

    Students should note that this is a combined application for December 2021 and June 2022. The exam is typically held twice a year, in June and December. However, the combined cycle test has only been conducted once a year for the previous two years due to the pandemic.

    Candidates who have completed their graduation and wish to apply for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship positions can take the exam. The UGC NET score is also used for recruitment in various public sector organisations. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.
     

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
