CUET PG 2022 Examination: How to apply online, exam fee, guidelines and more

For the academic session 2022-2023, the National Testing Agency will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating Universities

The registration process for postgraduate courses at 42 Central Universities (CUET PG 2022) began on May 19. Eligible applicants can apply for the Common University Entrance Test at the official website.

For the academic session 2022-2023, the National Testing Agency will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating Universities. CUET provides a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to participating Universities across the country.

Also Read: CUET 2022: Important tips to prepare better, ace entrance exam

According to the NTA, the CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test Mode. For details of the programmes offered by central and participating Universities, applicants can refer to the NTA website. Also available on the NTA website's information Bulletin are details regarding eligibility, scheme of exam, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying, exam centres, among others

What you must know before applying

* The examination fee is Rs 800 for the general category. For candidates from economically weaker sections in the general and OBC-NCL categories, the fee is Rs 600. For SC/ST/Third Gender category, the fee was Rs 550 while Rs 500 is the exam cost for Persons with Disabilities

* Applicants can go for three-Test Papers for post-graduation programmes by paying application. If any person wants to apply for more than three test papers under CUET PG - 2022, an additional exam fee will be levied.

How to apply online for CUET PG 2022?

Applicants wanting to apply for the exam can do so online. They can follow these simple steps to apply.

Step 1

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required personal details. Application numbers will be required for all future references. For subsequent logins, the applicant can log in directly with the Application Number and password.

Step 2

Applicants can log in with the system-generated Application Number and password to complete the application form by filling in personal details, selecting the exam papers, choosing examination centres, providing information about educational qualifications, and uploading scanned photos (with 80% face visible) and documents.

Step 3

Pay the requisite examination fee through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or UPI. The confirmation page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the candidate.

Step 4

The application number printed on the computer-generated confirmation page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is essential to note down the application number printed on the confirmation page.

Also read: NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month