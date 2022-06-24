TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

Telangana Intermediate TS 1st, and 2nd Intermediate results are likely to be declared on June 25, 2022 tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students must obtain at least 35% in each subject and overall. Students must pass both theory and practical tests in disciplines that have separate exams.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year result dates on June 25. The results might be released this month, although there has been no confirmation from the board thus yet. The TS intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results will be accessible on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after they are released.

This year, about 9 lakh students took the TS inter test. Students may check their results updates through SMS, DigiLocker, and the 'T App Folio' app in addition to the official websites.

How to download Telangana Intermediate Results for First and Second Years

Step 1: Go to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "TS Inter 2022 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your application number, and then click the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will reveal your Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years and print them for future use.

To pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students must obtain at least 35% in each subject and overall. Students must pass both theory and practical tests in disciplines that have separate exams. The passing grade in a 100-point test is 40, however in an 80-point theory exam, the passing mark is about 20. This year's TS Inter examinations were held in April.

This year, during the TS Inter examinations, Hindi medium students complained about improperly translated question papers. The TS inter students claimed that they were handed handwritten question papers rather than printed ones and sought reimbursement for this.

In the meantime, only 49% of pupils passed the exam last year. A total of 4,59,242 students took the TS inter examinations, with just 2,24,012 passing.