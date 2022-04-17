REET 2022: Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply

The state eligibility test is slated to be held on July 23 and 24.

The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022, will commence on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Board of the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will host the REET 2022 application form on reetbser2022.in.

The state eligibility test is slated for July 23 and 24. The timings of exams for paper 1 (Level 2) are 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, while the timings of the exam for paper 2 (Level 1) are from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. May 18 is the last date to apply for REET.

The level 1 exam is for the students aiming for teaching positions for the candidates of classes 1-5, and level 2 is for classes 6-8.

REET 2022 application fee is Rs 550 for one paper and for both papers Rs 750.

Learn to apply for REET 2022:

1) Navigate the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2) Click on the REET 2022 link displayed on the link.

3) Click on the registration link.

4) Fill in the registration details.

5) Now, Submit.

6) Fill in the application form.

7) Now upload the documents.

8) Make a payment of the application fee and click on submit.

9) Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for further need.

