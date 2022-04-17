Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply

    The state eligibility test is slated to be held on July 23 and 24.
     

    REET 2022; Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajasthan, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    The registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022, will commence on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Board of the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will host the REET 2022 application form on reetbser2022.in. 

    The state eligibility test is slated for July 23 and 24. The timings of exams for paper 1 (Level 2) are 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, while the timings of the exam for paper 2 (Level 1) are from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. May 18 is the last date to apply for REET. 

    The level 1 exam is for the students aiming for teaching positions for the candidates of classes 1-5, and level 2 is for classes 6-8.

    REET 2022 application fee is Rs 550 for one paper and for both papers Rs 750. 

    Learn to apply for REET 2022:

    1) Navigate the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
    2) Click on the REET 2022 link displayed on the link.
    3) Click on the registration link.
    4) Fill in the registration details. 
    5) Now, Submit. 
    6) Fill in the application form.
    7) Now upload the documents.
    8) Make a payment of the application fee and click on submit.
    9) Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for further need.

    Also Read: ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it According to the CISCE timetab

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 admit card released; step-by-step guide to download it

    Also Read: REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the detail

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today here s how to download it gcw

    ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here-dnm

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here

    CBSE Class 10 12 term 2 admit card released step by step guide to download it gcw

    CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 admit card released; step-by-step guide to download it

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details - adt

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details

    CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here - adt

    CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details and learn to download admit card here

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets; watch

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost, Kunar-dnm

    Pakistan Ambassador summoned by Taliban over airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost, Kunar

    Assam Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days-dnm

    Assam: Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IPL 2022: My aim is to do something special for the country - RCB's Dinesh Karthik

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI will try to give its best shot, come out on the better side - Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: MI will try to give its best shot, come out on the better side - Jasprit Bumrah

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon