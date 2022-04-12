Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details

    Interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers on the official site of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    REET 2022: Registration commences on April 18; here are the details
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced its REET 2022 information. From April 18, the registration process will begin. Interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers on the official site of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    The registration will end on May 18, 2022. The REET examination will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. For paper 1, the timing is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. And for paper 2, the timing is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. 

    Here's how to register: 

    1) Go to the official site of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    2) Click on the REET 2022 link on the home page.

    3) Fill out the registration details and the application form.

    4) Fill in the payment details of the application and then click on submit.

    5) The application is submitted.

    6) Download the page and, if required, print a copy of the same. 

    The fee for the application is Rs 550 for one test, and if the candidate wishes to apply for both tests, then the fee is Rs 750.

    Candidates can check the RBSE's official website for more information.

