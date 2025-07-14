8 Study Hacks Toppers Follow: Ace Your Exams

Testing yourself is important. Remember more in less time through methods like flashcards, short notes or quick revision. This keeps things in mind for a long time.
To become a topper, it is necessary to make a habit of revision and mock tests till the last week of exam preparation. This also increases confidence.
