8 Study Hacks Toppers Follow: Ace Your Exams

career Jul 14 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Getty
Learn How You Too Can Become a Topper

Do you want to top but think toppers are on a different level? If your answer is yes, you are absolutely wrong.
Adopt these 8 smart study tips to become a topper

The truth is that toppers are just like you, the difference is only in their way of studying and study discipline. Know 8 such smart study tips, by adopting which you too can top.
1. Always make a plan before starting studies

Toppers always study with a plan. They decide in advance which topics they have to read today, when to revise and which subject to spend more time on.
2. It is important to focus only on the syllabus

Toppers do not waste time looking at or reading irrelevant things. They only focus on the things given in their syllabus.
3. Focus on topics with more questions

By looking at the question papers of previous years, they also understand which topics have more questions and work harder on the same. You can do the same.
4. Smart revision instead of repeated reading

Testing yourself is important. Remember more in less time through methods like flashcards, short notes or quick revision. This keeps things in mind for a long time.

5. Good sleep and healthy routine

Toppers don't stay up all night studying. They know that a fresh and calm mind performs better. Sleeping on time, eating healthy and taking short breaks are part of their routine.
6. Making your own notes in your own words

Toppers are not limited to just reading books. They make their own handmade notes so that the concepts are clear and revision is easy.
7. Make mock tests and revision a habit

To become a topper, it is necessary to make a habit of revision and mock tests till the last week of exam preparation. This also increases confidence.

8. Stay focused while studying

Toppers never run music, social media or other distractions while studying. They take short breaks, but during studies their full attention is only on books.
