    CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 admit card released; step-by-step guide to download it

    The admission card will provide vital information about the board examinations, such as test guidelines, times, and locations. The CBSE stated that "exam centres would be awarded a new in term 2". Students will only take exams at test centres designated by their schools.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    For the 2021-2022 academic year, the board moved away from its system of conducting one final board examination at the end of the year for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, it split its syllabus by half across two terms and decided to conduct the board exams at the end of each.

    Here's how you can download the admit card: 

    Step 1: Go to the CBSE website (cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in).
    Step 2: Go to the main website and click on the link.
    Step 3: On the new page, navigate to the 'e-pareeksha' gateway.
    Step 4: Enter your login information.
    Step 5: Make a copy for yourself.

    The CBSE term-I exams were held in November and December of 2021. On March 12, 2022, the term-1 results were announced. The board did not provide term-1 marksheets, although schools were notified about students' achievement in theory subjects.

    For the 2021-2022 academic year, the board abandoned its previous practise of holding a single final board examination at the conclusion of the year for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, it divided its rationalised syllabus in half and opted to hold the board examinations at the conclusion of each semester.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
