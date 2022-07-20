REET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download it and other details

On the official website, candidates may view the exam centre that has been assigned to them. REET 2022 admission card also includes REET test location, roll number, name, exam timing, and other information. Candidates may find instructions for downloading the admission card here.

The admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022, has been announced! Candidates who want to take the REET 2022 test on July 23-24 can check and get their admit card from the official website—reetbser2022.in. To obtain their admission card, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth.

On July 14, 2022, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, provided advanced information for the assignment of REET 2022 exam centres. On the official website, candidates may view the exam centre that has been assigned to them. REET 2022 admission card also includes REET test location, roll number, name, exam timing, and other information. Candidates may find instructions for downloading the admission card here.

Here's how to download the admit card

Navigate to the official website at reetbser2022.in.

Click on the relevant admission card link on the displayed webpage.

Alternatively, you may use the direct URL provided below.

A new login page would be shown.

To login, enter your registration number and date of birth.

REET Admit Card 2022 would be displayed on the screen.

Examine and save the admission card

Make a copy for future reference.

BSER administers the REET 2022 test to candidates who want to teach in schools across Rajasthan. Candidates who pass REET 2022 exam 1 would be able to teach in classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan government schools. Candidates who pass paper 2 will be qualified to teach classes 1–5.

Candidates must take the exam in the language they choose when filling out their application form. Other languages will not be accepted. Candidates should arrive two hours before the exam. The gates will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the exam shifts. Bring your call letter, as well as pictures and ID proof.

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education BSER to examine applicants' eligibility for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in state institutions. After passing the REET Exam, students must sit for a second examination for which the board has developed a new plan.

