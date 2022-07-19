Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022: Haryana Board likely to release admit card by July 21

    The link to obtain the BSEH 10th and 12th admit cards will be activated on the official website, bseh.org.in. The admit card for the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2022 will include the candidate's name, roll number, test centre, time, and instructions.

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    The Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH is expected to release the Haryana Board class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022 by July 21. The HBSE compartment examinations for the 10th and 12th grades are planned for July 31. The link to obtain the BSEH 10th and 12th admit cards will be activated on the official website, bseh.org.in. The admit card for the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2022 will include the candidate's name, roll number, test centre, time, and instructions.

    The BSEH compartment test timetable is accessible on the official website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board Class 12 test will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, while the HBSE 10th compartment examinations will be done from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

    Here's how to check your results

    • Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in
    • Click the admit card link on the homepage.
    • Enter all of the essential information and press the submit button.
    • Your BSEH admission card will be displayed on the screen.
    • Take a printout of it for future reference.

    Candidates are encouraged to carefully study their Haryana 10, 12 board compartmental exam 2022 admit card. If there is an error on the HBSE admission card, the student should contact the board office and have it fixed before July 26, 2022. This year, 65,389 pupils will take the HBSE compartment test 2022 (academic/open school), with 40,837 being boys and 24,552 being girls.

