ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results 2022 declared; know how to check scores

Candidates should be aware that the results for both have been posted on the official website, icsi.edu. Those who have succeeded will be entitled to move to the next round of the test, which will be announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET, and Company Secretary Foundation Exam results have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI. The ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test took place on July 9 and 11, 2022. The Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination was place on June 15 and 16, 2022. Every year, the ICSI administers the test in a variety of sessions.

According to the ICSI announcement, each individual's marksheet is also disclosed together with the outcome. Please be aware that the institute will neither disclose or provide physical copies of the ICSI CSEET July 2022 Session and ICSI CS Foundation Programme June 2022 Session result cum marks of statement. Only soft copies are accessible, and applicants can download them right now.

Here's how to download it

Visit the website – icsi.edu

Then, on the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET and ICSI CS Foundation links.

After that, the candidates must input their login information.

The outcome will then be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy of the document.

Candidates may download the result and marksheet by following the basic steps. Refer to the webpage for updates on the ICSI Session.

The November session CSEET 2022 exam dates have been revealed. The test is set to take place on November 12, 2022. The registration deadline for the CSEET December 2022 session is October 15, 2022. The CSEET examinations are offered four times a year in India. The ICSI administers this exam four times a year, in January, May, July, and November.

