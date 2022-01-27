Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration ends today, here's how you can apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger 'Exam Warriors' campaign, which aims to offer a stress-free atmosphere for young people.

Pariksha Pe Charcha's fifth edition's online registration concludes tonight, January 27. Students, parents, and teachers can register for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 on the official website, mygov.in. Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger 'Exam Warriors' campaign, which aims to offer a stress-free atmosphere for young people.

It is a forum where kids may directly ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions. Modi uses Pariksha Pe Charcha to connect with students, teachers, and parents about exam-related topics every year before the board examinations.

Students in grades 9 to 12, parents, and instructors who wish to participate in the virtual event can do so immediately at mygov.in, the official site of My Gov. The registration period began on December 28, 2021. The Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted in February this year.

Exam stress management tactics during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital cooperation in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience are this year's team for the 'Charcha.'

Here's a step-by-step guide to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:

Step 1: Go to the Pariksha Pe Charcha official website.

Step-2. Click the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: This year, students will be required to engage in one of the topics presented. They can also submit questions in up to 500 characters.

Step 4: After successfully submitting their contributions, students will get a digital participation certificate. They may download it and use the hashtag #PPC2022 to share it on social media.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022,' a group of students has asked officials to suspend their board examinations, alleging an increase in covid-19 cases. Students took to social media to express their concerns, using the hashtags #cancelboardpariksha and #CancelBoardExam2022.

