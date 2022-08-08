Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 declared; know pass percentage here

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 result declared. Candidates can check the result on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, or orissaresults.nic.in. This year, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board exam.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result was announced on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 pm. The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education announced the Odisha Board 12th result. This year, 82.10 per cent of candidates passed the CHSE Odisha Arts examination. 

    Candidates who took the Odisha 12th board examination can view their results on the CHSE website at chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha's 12th vocational courses result was announced simultaneously as the arts stream result. Both results are available on the Odisha board's official website at orissaresults.nic.in.

    More than 3 lakh candidates this year appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board exam. The majority of the students are in the Arts stream. The state's Class 12 board examination was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Candidates can access their results online by entering their board exam roll number and registration number.

    Know websites to check the Odisha CHSE result 2022: 

    1) chseodisha.nic.in

    2) orissaresults.nic.in

    3) samsodisha.gov.in

    Know how to check the Odisha CHSE result 2022: 

    1) Go to any of the websites mentioned above

    2) Click on the Arts result link

    3) Key in your credentials

    4) Now submit, and the result will be on screen

    A total of 1.71 lakh students passed the CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts examination this year. This year, 82.10 per cent of candidates passed the CHSE Odisha Arts examination. 

    Also, a total of 5673 candidates appeared vocational exam this year. The overall passing rate was 70.35 per cent.

    The board officials have announced the CHSE Odisha arts results. The results will be available on the official websites after 5 pm, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

