Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

Students must enter their roll number and other login credentials to access their Odisha Arts Scorecard 2022. Odisha CHSE will announce the Vocational Streams results 2022 along with the CHSE Arts results 2022. Students should keep their CHSE 12th admit card 2022 handy.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2022 will be released on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4 pm. Arts stream students are awaiting the release of their class 12 result 2022, whereas CHSE Odisha has already released the Science and Commerce stream results. CHSE Plus 2 arts result 2022 will be available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, once it is released. To access their Odisha Arts Scorecard 2022, students must enter their Roll number and other login credentials.

Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the CHSE 12th Arts result date and time, stating that the results would be released on August 8, 2022, at 4 pm. According to reports, the CHSE arts results will be announced at a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha CHSE 12th Arts scorecard link will be published on the official websites, as the results will be announced via conference. Candidates can use the list of websites provided below to check the CHSE +2 result link 2022.

Know the list of websites to check the CHSE 12th Arts result 2022:

1) chseodisha.nic.in

2) orissaresults.nic.in

3) samsodisha.gov.in

It should be noted that if candidates check the CHSE Result 2022 from an unofficial website, they should also cross-check the results with the official website.

Odisha CHSE will release the Vocational Streams result 2022 and the CHSE Arts result 2022. Students should keep their CHSE 12th admit card 2022 handy while checking the results for login credentials.

CHSE Odisha held a press conference to announce the results of the 12th Science and Commerce streams on July 27, 2022. The pass percentages in the Commerce and Science streams were 94.12 and 89 per cent, respectively.

Also read: CHSE Odisha introduces new weightage system for Class 12 students, details here

Also read: OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

Also read: Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, other details