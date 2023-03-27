NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details

NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination ends today. Interested applicants should go to nchmjee.nta.nic.in to register. The National Testing Agency will hold the NCHM JEE-2023 exam on May 14.

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE 2023 registration will conclude on Monday, March 27, at 5:00 pm. Interested applicants should go to nchmjee.nta.nic.in to register. The National Testing Agency will administer the NCHM JEE 2023 Exam on May 14, 2023. Eligible candidates should know that they must submit the registration fee by 11:50 pm tonight.

The NCHM JEE 2023 test will be held by NTA on May 14 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exam will be administered via computer-based testing or CBT. The registration procedure for the NCHMCT exam began on February 2, and the application deadline is March 27, 2023.

The NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam consists of 200 questions. The paper is divided into five sections: 30 questions on numerical ability and analytical aptitude, 30 questions on reasoning and logical deduction, 30 questions on general knowledge and current affairs, 60 questions on the English language, and 50 questions on service sector aptitude.

NCHMCT JEE 2023: know the steps to apply online

1) Go to the official site at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the ‘Application for NCHM JEE (2023)’ on the homepage

3) Register and complete the application

4) Submit

5) Pay the application fee

6) Download the page and keep a copy

NCHMCT JEE 2023: know the exam schedule

1) February 2, 2023 - NCHM JEE 2023 application filling begins

2) March 27, 2023 (5 pm) - NCHMCT JEE 2023 registration deadline

3) April 27, 2023 (11 pm) - Deadline to submit the application fee

4) April 28 to April 30, 2023 - The application correction window opens

5) Soon to be announced - NCHM JEE 2023 admit card release

6) May 14, 2023 - NCHMCT JEE 2023 exam date

7) Soon to be announced - NCHM JEE 2023 result date

Each NCHM JEE exam question is worth four marks, with one mark deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded for unanswered/unattempted questions. The registration cost for general and OBC candidates is Rs 1,000. The fee for EWS applicants is Rs 700. Third, Gender, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) must pay Rs 450. More information is available on the main website.

