IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes

IIT JAM 2023: The application correction process at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, began today. According to the most recent update, candidates can alter their details on jam.iitg.ac.in from today until April 3, 2023.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati began the application correction window on March 27, 2023. According to the most recent website update, candidates can alter their data on jam.iitg.ac. from today until April 3, 2023.

The results were announced on March 21, 2023, one day ahead of schedule. Candidates who have yet to download their results can do so from the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

According to the IIT JAM schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will be available on the candidate site on April 3, 2023. The hour has yet to be specified.

Candidates who pass the IIT JAM Exam will get admission to over 3000 seats in different Indian institutes. Different CFTIs will use JAM 2023 results for admission to over 2300 seats, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET.

IIT JAM 2023: know how to make changes

1) Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the JOAPS portal

3) Login and enter the required credentials

4) Make important changes in the application

5) Cross-check the details once and submit

6) Download the form and submit

The admission process for IIT JAM 2023 will commence on April 11, 2023, and will conclude on April 25, 2023. The details of the admissions procedure will be provided in due course. Check out the official IIT JAM page for more information

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Result likely to be released in April; check details

Also Read: EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions