CBSE is launching a community radio station for students, teachers, and stakeholders. It will focus on educational content, learning enhancement, and community voices.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon launch a dedicated community radio station for its students, teachers, and other stakeholders. This proposal was recently approved in the board's governing body meeting. The decision has been made to apply for the necessary license and gather financial details. This is expected to be a new milestone in the education sector.

Current "Shiksha Vani" Podcast and the New Radio Station!

CBSE already runs a podcast called "Shiksha Vani." It provides audio content on various subjects for students in grades 9 through 12 in a simplified manner. Around 400 pieces of content have been uploaded according to the NCERT curriculum. Currently, once the license is obtained, the guidelines for the content to be broadcast on the new community radio station will be finalized, officials said. This will make learning more accessible to students.

What is Community Radio? How Will It Work?

Community radio is an important third tier in radio broadcasting, beyond public service radio and commercial radio. These stations are low-powered and are set up and operated by local communities. It provides a platform for local communities, especially marginalized communities, to voice their concerns on issues such as health, nutrition, education, and agriculture. Broadcasting in local and regional languages helps to create greater engagement among the people.

Development of Community Radio in India!

According to official figures, there are currently 540 authorized community radio stations operating in India. These stations are run by non-profit organizations such as educational institutions, NGOs, and associations. The Indian government is actively promoting the development of community radio through various initiatives and programmes, especially in rural and remote areas. This new initiative by CBSE will undoubtedly be an excellent educational and communication medium for students, teachers, and the community.