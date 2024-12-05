NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 – All you need to know

NCERT is accepting applications for the position of Research Associate. PhD graduates with a passion for education are encouraged to apply.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a recruitment notification for the position of Research Associate. Interested candidates with the required qualifications can apply through the official website. Applications must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the advertisement.

This initiative by NCERT aims to encourage young researchers and foster innovation and improvement in the Indian education system. The NCERT Research Associate 2024 program is designed to utilize the expertise of young researchers and academicians who have completed their PhDs.

By engaging these scholars, NCERT aims to benefit from their fresh perspectives while helping them gain practical experience. The program draws inspiration from CSIR's Senior Research Associateship (Scientists' Pool Scheme).

To be eligible for the NCERT Research Associate Recruitment 2024 program, applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Citizenship: Must be an Indian citizen.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a PhD degree in School Education or related fields.

Age Limit: Applicants should not exceed 35 years of age. However, age relaxation will be provided to SC/ST, OBC, and PwD candidates as per government norms.

Employment Status: Must be unemployed at the time of the associateship offer.

Position: Research Associate

Duration: Initial tenure is for one year, extendable up to a maximum of three years.

Remuneration: Rs 58,000 per month, plus travel expenses (up to 2nd AC fare) and accommodation as per NCERT norms.

How to Apply?

Prepare Documents: Applicants need to submit the following:

Completed application form (available on the NCERT website).

Self-attested copies of certificates and mark sheets.

A 1,500-word abstract of the proposed research work.

Concept paper related to school education.

Submit Online Application: Applications can only be submitted online through the NCERT portal at www.ncert.nic.in.

Deadline: Ensure submission within 30 days of the official advertisement release.

