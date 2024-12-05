Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, day after surviving assassination bid

The Akal Takht has mandated Badal to perform ‘sewadar’ duties at multiple Sikh shrines, including Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each, in addition to his service at the Golden Temple.

Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, day after surviving assassination bid AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal performed ‘sewadar’ duties at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on Thursday under heavy security. This comes a day after he survived an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Badal, clad in the traditional blue ‘sewadar’ uniform and holding a spear, sat at the entrance of the Anandpur Sahib shrine, fulfilling a religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs. This decree holds him accountable for the “mistakes” committed by the SAD-led Punjab government during its tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH)

The Akal Takht has mandated Badal to perform ‘sewadar’ duties at multiple Sikh shrines, including Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each, in addition to his service at the Golden Temple.

On Wednesday, during his second day of service at the Golden Temple, Badal narrowly escaped an attack by a former Khalistani terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura. The assailant fired at him but missed, as plainclothes policemen swiftly overpowered him. Chaura, a fugitive wanted in several terror-related cases, including the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh, was taken into custody.

Ahead of Badal's appearance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana assured that security arrangements were meticulously planned. The police deployed plainclothes officers and conducted heightened surveillance to ensure safety.

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot

The incident has raised concerns over Badal’s safety, despite his Z-level protection. His presence at Takht Kesgarh Sahib drew significant attention, with several Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers accompanying him.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check out Sara Tendulkar education net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar NGO gcw

Check out Sara Tendulkar’s education, net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar's NGO

Coast Guard & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 Indians after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea (WATCH) shk

Coast Guard & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 Indians after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea (WATCH)

Bengaluru Namma metro Blue line likely to be opened in two phases vkp

Bengaluru: Namma metro’s Blue line likely to be opened in two phases

Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH) AJR

Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH)

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot dmn

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future vkp

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit vkp

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin RBA

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon