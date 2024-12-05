Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, day after surviving assassination bid

The Akal Takht has mandated Badal to perform ‘sewadar’ duties at multiple Sikh shrines, including Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each, in addition to his service at the Golden Temple.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal performed ‘sewadar’ duties at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on Thursday under heavy security. This comes a day after he survived an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Badal, clad in the traditional blue ‘sewadar’ uniform and holding a spear, sat at the entrance of the Anandpur Sahib shrine, fulfilling a religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs. This decree holds him accountable for the “mistakes” committed by the SAD-led Punjab government during its tenure from 2007 to 2017.

On Wednesday, during his second day of service at the Golden Temple, Badal narrowly escaped an attack by a former Khalistani terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura. The assailant fired at him but missed, as plainclothes policemen swiftly overpowered him. Chaura, a fugitive wanted in several terror-related cases, including the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh, was taken into custody.

Ahead of Badal's appearance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana assured that security arrangements were meticulously planned. The police deployed plainclothes officers and conducted heightened surveillance to ensure safety.

The incident has raised concerns over Badal’s safety, despite his Z-level protection. His presence at Takht Kesgarh Sahib drew significant attention, with several Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers accompanying him.

