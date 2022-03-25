Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

    Kerala's Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams 2022, the date sheet has been released on Friday, class 10, to begin from March 31. 

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule- Adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 Date Sheet was released on March 25, 2004. Students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Kerala Exams 2022 can find the date sheet on the official websites, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

    Following the official notification from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 are scheduled to begin on March 31, 2022, and will end on April 29, 2022. The complete Kerala SSLC Exams Date Sheet 2022 is available for students to view below.

    About languages, the first language (part 1) Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (for Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools), is scheduled on March 31, 2022. On April 6, 2022, second language English. Third language Hindi, and General Knowledge, on April 8, 2022.

    Other subjects, i.e., Social Science on April 12, 2022. Mathematics is scheduled for April 19, 2022. On April 21, 2022, Physics. Chemistry paper on April 25, 2022. Biology on April 27, 2022, and lastly on April 29, 2022,   First Language (part 2) Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools).

    Students can click on the official Kerala SSLC Date Sheet Notification to view it.

    For class 10 students for IT, the Kerala SSLC Practical Exams were held from March 10 to March 19, 2022. Kerala SSLC Model Exams 2022 were held from March 16, 2022, till March 21, 2022.

    Following the official notification linked above, the Kerala SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2022 is to be followed even if the government later declares a holiday on one of the SSLC exam dates.

    Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Also Read: Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Also Read: Kerala: 105-year-old becomes oldest student to appear for exams

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi to interact on April 1 to give exam career related tips gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out know exam date eligibility criteria and more gcw

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out; know exam date, eligibility criteria and more

    NEET PG 2022 Registration to end today step by step guide to apply last minute gcw

    NEET PG 2022: Registration to end today, step-by-step guide to apply last minute

    UP Board Exam 2022 Know the examination date COVID protocols other guidelines gcw

    UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released How to apply registration details and more gcw

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released: How to apply, registration details and more

    Recent Stories

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme - 'Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only'

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme – ‘Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only’

    OnePlus Pad likely to arrive with OLED display, fast charging, more - ADT

    OnePlus Pad likely to arrive with OLED display, fast charging, more

    Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for 2nd time Keshav Maurya Brajesh Pathak as DyCM gcw

    Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for 2nd time; Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak as DyCM

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Where will Virat Kohli bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB? Here is Ravi Shastri take-ayh

    IPL 2022: Where will Virat Kohli bat for RCB? Here is Ravi Shastri's take

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon