Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

Kerala's Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams 2022, the date sheet has been released on Friday, class 10, to begin from March 31.

Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 Date Sheet was released on March 25, 2004. Students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Kerala Exams 2022 can find the date sheet on the official websites, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Following the official notification from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 are scheduled to begin on March 31, 2022, and will end on April 29, 2022. The complete Kerala SSLC Exams Date Sheet 2022 is available for students to view below.

About languages, the first language (part 1) Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (for Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools), is scheduled on March 31, 2022. On April 6, 2022, second language English. Third language Hindi, and General Knowledge, on April 8, 2022.

Other subjects, i.e., Social Science on April 12, 2022. Mathematics is scheduled for April 19, 2022. On April 21, 2022, Physics. Chemistry paper on April 25, 2022. Biology on April 27, 2022, and lastly on April 29, 2022, First Language (part 2) Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools).

Students can click on the official Kerala SSLC Date Sheet Notification to view it.

For class 10 students for IT, the Kerala SSLC Practical Exams were held from March 10 to March 19, 2022. Kerala SSLC Model Exams 2022 were held from March 16, 2022, till March 21, 2022.

Following the official notification linked above, the Kerala SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2022 is to be followed even if the government later declares a holiday on one of the SSLC exam dates.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

Also Read: Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

Also Read: Kerala: 105-year-old becomes oldest student to appear for exams