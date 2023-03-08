Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: Students must bring their Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 and school ID to the exam hall, or they will be denied entry. The SSLC Kerala 10th admit card is now available at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams will begin on Thursday, March 9. Students will take the First Language, Part 1 exam, according to the Kerala 10th timetable 2023.

    The next English exam for Kerala SSLC students will be held on March 13. The 2023 board exam will end on March 29, 2023. To pass the Kerala SSLC exams in 2023, students must achieve a minimum of 35 per cent.

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: know guidelines
    1) Students must arrive at the exam centres 60 minutes before the start of the board exam 2023.
    2) Students should refrain from bringing electronic devices, like cell phones or calculators, into the exam hall.
    3) Using unfair means during the exam will result in the student's exclusion from future exams.
    4) Before the exam begins at 9:30 am, students will have 15 minutes to read the question paper.

    The SSLC exam in Kerala in 2023 will last two and a half hours. Part 1: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental papers will be taken on March 9.

    Following the completion of the exam, the state board will announce Kerala SSLC results in June 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
