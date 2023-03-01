Kerala SET Result 2023 announced on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in; know how to download

Kerala SET Result 2023: The Kerala SET Result 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala SET Exam can now access their results at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala SET 2023 Exam was held on January 22, 2023, and the answer keys were released the following day, January 23, 2023.

The exam covered a variety of subjects, including Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, French, Geography, German, Geology, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Urdu, Zoology, and Bio-Technology.

Kerala SET Result 2023: know how to download the result

1) Go to the official website at, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

2) Then select the Kerala SET online services option

3) On a new page, click on Kerala SET Jan 2023 Result

4) The page will display the result link

5) Enter your roll number after clicking

6) Download the result and keep a printout

The Kerala SET Exam is held for candidates who want to work as teachers in Kerala. Those who pass this exam can apply to the LBS centre for VHSE for non-vocational teachers and instructors of higher secondary schools.

