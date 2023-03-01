Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SET Result 2023 announced on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in; know how to download

    Kerala SET Result 2023: The Kerala SET Result 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala SET Exam can now access their results at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala SET 2023 Exam was held on January 22, 2023, and the answer keys were released the following day, January 23, 2023.

    Kerala SET Result 2023 announced on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in; know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    LBS Centre for Science and Technology released the Kerala State Eligibility Test or Kerala SET 2023 Result on the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, on Wednesday, March 1. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala SET Exam can now access their results from the official website. 

    The Kerala SET 2023 Exam was held on January 22, 2023, and the answer keys were released the following day, January 23, 2023. The exam was divided into two parts, paper one was the same for all candidates, and paper two included questions based on the candidate's postgraduate concentration.

    The exam covered a variety of subjects, including Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, French, Geography, German, Geology, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Urdu, Zoology, and Bio-Technology.

    Kerala SET Result 2023: know how to download the result
    1) Go to the official website at, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
    2) Then select the Kerala SET online services option
    3) On a new page, click on Kerala SET Jan 2023 Result
    4) The page will display the result link
    5) Enter your roll number after clicking
    6) Download the result and keep a printout 

    The Kerala SET Exam is held for candidates who want to work as teachers in Kerala. Those who pass this exam can apply to the LBS centre for VHSE for non-vocational teachers and instructors of higher secondary schools.

    Also Read: IGNOU Admission 2023: Registration for January session extended till March 10; know how to apply

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details

    Also Read: TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death - adt

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death

    IGNOU Admission 2023: Registration for January session extended till March 10; know how to apply - adt

    IGNOU Admission 2023: Registration for January session extended till March 10; know how to apply

    NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today March 1 at neet.nta.nic.in; know details - adt

    NEET UG 2023 Registration LIVE Updates: Application form likely to be released today; know details

    TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details - adt

    TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here - adt

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here

    Recent Stories

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series vma

    Fans slam Athiya Shetty for KL Rahul being replaced by Shubman Gill as captain in India vs Aus series

    football Can you 'survive' Ronaldo's diet Palmeiras star Menino reveals what happened after copying legends eating regime snt

    Can you 'survive' Ronaldo's diet? Palmeiras star reveals what happened after copying legend's eating regime

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death - adt

    AIDSO demands impartial probe into Telangana medical student death

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence snt

    IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd Test: After maiden five-wicket haul, Kuhnemann reveals Jadeja, Ashwin's influence

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry vma

    Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes her Vogue India debut in traditional Sabyasachi jewelry

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon