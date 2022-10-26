ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Exam date for Shimla centre rescheduled; check notification here

The exam date in Shimla, Uttar Pradesh, has been changed due to the general election, and the ICAI has also provided a new date. The notice also added that all other cities' other ICAI CA Final Exam dates would remain unchanged.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has issued an important circular concerning the ICAI CA November Exams 2022. The ICAI has postponed the CA Final November 12th Exam for Shimla Centre. The exam was scheduled for November 12, 2022.

According to the notice, "In partial modification of the Institute's Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated July 27 2022, it is notified for general information that due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper - 6 (Elective) scheduled to be held on November 12, 2022, at Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Examination Centre stands postponed and the examination in the said paper will now be held on November 21, 2022 (Monday) at the same time(s), i.e. 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and at the same location, and the admit card will be valid for the new date."

Candidates in Shimla, Uttar Pradesh, should know that the exam date has been changed due to the general election, and the ICAI has also provided a new date. The exam will now be held on November 21, 2022, and the candidates' admit cards will be valid for the new date.

The notice also stated that all other ICAI CA Final Exam dates in respect of all other cities remain unchanged. Check the ICAI's official website, icai.org, for the most recent announcements/updates.



