JIPMAT 2025 Registration starts: Apply by March 10 at exams.nta.ac.in, check the full exam schedule

Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

JIPMAT 2025: The registration process for the Joint Integrated Program in Management Admission Test has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Online application forms for this exam will be accepted till March 10, 2025. No request will be accepted after the last date. 

JIPMAT 2025 Registration: Important dates related to admission Test 

According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), online application forms for the JIPMAT exam will be accepted till March 10, 2025. The last date for depositing the fee is March 11, 2025. After the completion of the online application process, candidates will be given a chance to make corrections in the application form. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form between March 13 and 15, 2025. This exam will be conducted on April 26.

Commencement of online application for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test- February 11, 2025

Last date for submission of application form for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test- March 10, 2025

Form correction date: March 13 and 15, 2025

Exam to be conducted on- April 26, 2025

JIPMAT 2025: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2025 registration link.
Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in.
Step 4: Fill out all the details in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.
Step 5: Verify all the details, submit the form and download a copy for future use.

