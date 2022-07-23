IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

The JAM 2023 application process will be held at IIT Guwahati between September 7 and October 11, 2023.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The JAM 2023 application process will be held at IIT Guwahati between September 7 and October 11, 2023. Interested candidates can view the JAM 2023 exam schedule on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. The JAM 2023 entrance exam is scheduled for February 12, 2023.

The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of seven subjects, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), and Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Candidates in JAM 2023 will have the option of taking one or two test papers.

The following pattern will be used for the paper's objective-type questions:

1) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

2) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

3) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Know important dates:

1) September 7, 2022 - JAM 2023 application start date

2) October 11, 2022 - Last date to fill out the online application form

3) Notified soon - IIT JAM 2023 admit card

4) February 12, 2023 - CBT exam date

5) March 22, 2023 - JAM 2023 result date

6) April 11 to April 25, 2023 - Online application for admission

IIT Guwahati is the competent authority to conduct the JAM 2023 examination for admission to the academic session 2023-24. JAM is held for MSc, joint PhD, and other courses at 21 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The exam will be held for 3,000 direct admission seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

