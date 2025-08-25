ICSI CS June 2025 Results are out! Check your Executive and Professional exam scores online at icsi.edu. Download your e-marksheet and register for the next session from August 26.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2025 exams should note that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results today. The results for the Professional Programme (under Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) were declared at 11:00 AM today, while the results for the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will be released at 2:00 PM.

How to Check the Result?

ICSI has declared the results for both programmes exclusively through online mode on its official website icsi.edu. Candidates can access and download their result by logging in with their credentials. It’s important to note that no physical copy of the result will be sent by post, so candidates are advised to download and securely save the online copy for future reference.

Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: To check ICSI CS Result 2025, visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the active link of the result.

Step 3: Enter the required details (login credentials) and submit it.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it.

Candidates will only be able to download a copy of the mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be delivered by ICSI to the registered address of the candidates within 30 days. If the candidates do not receive the mark sheet within 30 days from the date of declaration of the result, they can contact the officials at exom@icsi.edu specifying their registration number.

Registration for Next Session

After the results are announced today, candidates who are unable to clear the exam should not be disheartened. ICSI will begin the registration process for the next session's exam starting tomorrow, August 26. Both previously appeared candidates and new aspirants will be able to apply for the upcoming session from that date.

The examinations for Professional and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will be conducted from December 22 to 29, 2025.