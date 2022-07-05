COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards

COMEDK UGET score cards and rank lists are now available for download from the official website, comedk.org.

Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation has announced COMEDK Results 2022 for the Undergraduate entrance exam. COMEDK UGET score cards are only accessible and downloadable through the COMEDK Candidate Login window.

Please remember that you will also need your admit cards or application numbers to access your COMEDK candidate login window for the results. Only after entering those will you be able to see your UGET scores.

Here's how to check the COMEDK UGET Results 2022:

1) Visit the COMEDK site - comedk.org

2) On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab

3) Enter log in details

4) COMEDK UGET results will be on screen

5) Now download and take a printout of the scorecard

Please remember that you should not be concerned if the COMEDK Result 2022 website experiences any issues due to high traffic. Wait, refresh, and recheck your UGET results.

Candidates are reminded that the COMEDK UGET Results 2022 are based on the final answer key. Even back then, candidates could download the final key to get an idea of their scores.

