    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow; know how to check

    From March 30, 2022, to April 22, 2022, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 was held.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 is likely to be announced on Monday, June 20, 2022, by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 will be released. 

    Kerala SSLC Results were already announced on June 15, 2022, by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. According to the latest releases and information, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results are expected to be released on Monday, June 20, 2022.

    Kerala SSLC results were initially scheduled to be out on June 10, 2022, but were postponed to June 15, 2022.

    The DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 attracted almost 10 lakh students. On December 27, 2021, the DHSE posted the dates for the Plus 2 Exam online.

    From March 30, 2022, to April 22, 2022, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 was held.

    The overall pass percentage in Kerala SSLC Result 2022 was 99.26 per cent, with 44,363 students receiving an A-plus mark. Kannur and Pala had the most students receiving A-plus grades in the SSLC Result 2022.

    Here's how to check the Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the result link
    3) Enter the required log-in credentials
    4) The results will be on the screen
    5) Download the hard copy and take the printout for further need

    V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a news conference last year to announce the plus two results. The DHSE plus two results were revealed on July 28.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
