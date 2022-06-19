Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details

     The TN SSLC Result was initially scheduled to be issued on June 17, 2022, but was postponed to June 20, 2022

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Senior School Leaving Certificate, TN SSLC, and Plus 2 results will be announced on Monday, June 20, 2022. The TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced on tnresults.nic.in and other websites, as per the latest developments.

    The Tamil Nadu Education Minister will declare the TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022 at a press conference on Monday at the Anna Centenary Library. At 9:30 am and 12 pm, respectively, the TN SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced.

    The TN SSLC Result was originally scheduled to be issued on June 17, 2022, but was postponed to June 20, 2022.

    As per the reports, about 9 lakh students took the TN SSLC Examination 2022. Every year, over 7 lakh students take the TN 12th board exam. The TN SSLC and Plus 2 results will be revealed on the same day, although at different times.

    The results will be published on tnresults.nic.in and other websites such as dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

    The TN Board will also provide the results of the SSLC and Plus 2 exams to students via SMS. Students will receive their mark sheets from their respective registered schools and be required to pick them up.

    From May 5, 2022, to May 28, 2022, the TN Plus 2 Exam 2022 was held, while the TN SSLC Exam 2022 was held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022. Students who took the exam will be able to access their scores once the link is active on Monday.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
