    Schools in Puducherry to reopen for classes 1 to 10 and class 12 from June 23

    Students from public and private schools were included in the formal announcement.
     

    Schools in Puducherry to reopen for classes 1 to 10 and class 12 from June 23 - adt
    Puducherry, First Published May 31, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    After the summer break, Puducherry schools will reopen on June 23. Puducherry Minister of Home and Education, A Namassivayam, has announced that all Government and Private Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will reopen on June 23, 2022, following the summer vacations. Schools will begin for students in grades I through X and XII. The official announcement for the reopening of Grade XI classes is expected soon.

    Because most Puducherry students sit for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam, the reopening date for class 11 is scheduled to be announced following the release of the TN SSLC Result 2022 on June 17. In addition, the application process for class 11 students in government schools will commence on June 17.

    The Tamil Nadu Board held board examinations for classes X and XII in April and May 2022. The evaluation of answer sheets will begin on June 1, 2022, according to A Namassivayam.

    Earlier this year, the Directorate of School Education in Puducherry stated that all students in Grades 1 to 9 would be promoted. Students from both public and private schools were included in the formal announcement. The decision was made with the possibility of protracted school closures in 2021 due to the pandemic in mind.

    Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, or TNDGE, has finished the board exams for SSLC, HSE +1, and HSE +2. Class 12 exams ended on May 28, and class 11 exams ended on Tuesday, May 31. 
     

