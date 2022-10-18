Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi University DU UG to declare first merit list 2022 on October 19: Here's how to check

    The first merit list of the Delhi University (DU) will include details such as the candidate's rank and the seat allotted to them based on the programmes and colleges they have applied to. They are required to accept the allotted seat at Delhi University between October 19(10:00 AM) to October 21 (4:59 PM).

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 7:51 PM IST

    Delhi University (DU) is all set to declare the DU undergraduate(UG) merit list on Wednesday (October 19). Once the list is declared, the candidates can download the same by visiting the official website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

    The merit list will be released for admission to the 2022-23 academic year. This is for the first time that Delhi University is admitting students based on the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG) examination.

    The first merit list of the Delhi University (DU) will include details such as the candidate's rank and the seat allotted to them based on the programmes and colleges they have applied to. They are required to accept the allotted seat at Delhi University between October 19(10:00 AM) to October 21 (4:59 PM).

    If a candidate fails to accept their allotted seat within the given time, the same would be cancelled. A candidate will have to 'accept' the seat before the given last date.

    How to check DU first merit list 2022?

    • Visit the official website du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
    • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, "Download DU UG First Merit List 2022."
    • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
    • Your DU UG First Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

    From Tuesday, the DU will also begin performance trials for admissions through the extracurricular activities quota (ECA). For seat allocation under the ECA, trials and certificates will be considered.

    For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
