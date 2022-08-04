CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 exam from today; know important instructions here

The admit cards for CUET phase 2 are available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth to access the phase 2 CUET UG admit cards 2022.

Each year, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam begins on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will last until August 20, 2022. CUET is held in two phases for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities. The first phase concluded in July, and the second begins today.

Applicants must adhere to certain guidelines when taking the CUET phase 2 exams. The CUET UG 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The reporting time for slot one is 7:20 am, and the reporting time for slot two is 1:40 pm. Approximately 6.8 lakh candidates will take the CUET slot 2 exams.

The admit cards for CUET phase 2 are available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth to access the phase 2 CUET UG admit cards 2022. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates must bring valid ID proof.

Know what to carry for CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam:

1) Students should carry an admission card for CUET 2022 and a self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).

2) An additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form)

3) Valid photo Id card

4) Hand sanitiser (50 ml)

5) Transparent water bottle

6) If applicable, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents

Know what not to carry for CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam:

1) Handbags, jewellery, hats, and communication devices such as smartphones and smartwatches will not be permitted inside the CUET 2022 exam venue.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 admit card released; know how to download and other details

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, Know details