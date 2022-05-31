CUET UG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, Know details

Candidates who wish to take the exam can register online and submit CUET forms on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 the application form process is currently underway and is being done by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, is the last date to apply for the CUET UG exam. Candidates who wish to take the exam can register online and submit CUET forms on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The registration process would end at 9 pm on Tuesday, May 31. Candidates should be aware that the application window for CUET UG was reopened on May 27, 2022, and that this time period is merely the extended version. The CUET edit window was also available throughout this time period (as per the previous schedule).

To apply for the CUET UG exam 2022, candidates must have a valid email address and phone number. They can also use the step-by-step instructions on applying online, which are provided below.

Here is how to apply for the CUET UG 2022

1) Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the register link

3) To log in, enter the credentials

4) Fill in the application form, and upload the needed documents

5) Make the payment

6) Submit and download the page. Take a print for further need

CUET 2022 will be held in the first or second week of July 2022. The exam dates are expected to be announced very soon by the NTA. In addition, candidates should be aware that CUET Admit Cards 2022 will be released and distributed for the entrance exam.

