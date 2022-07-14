Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

    UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that the NTA is considering the request for a change of examination centre, and students should not be concerned.
     

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG Exam 2022, will be held on July 15, 2022. Some students taking the CUET Undergraduate exam have requested to change their examination centres, and in response to the request, the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday that the NTA is considering the request for a change of examination centre, and students should not be concerned.

    As per reports, Kumar said, "Some students who will be taking the CUET-UG have asked for a different exam location. The NTA is considering requests for centre changes, so students shouldn't feel anxious."

    Over 14 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG exam, which will be held in 500 cities across the country. CUET UG admits cards 2022 have already been released and are available for download from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates taking the exam must bring their admit card and an ID to the exam centre of their choice. Candidates should also keep tracking the official website for any new updates.

    Earlier on Tuesday, M. Jagadesh Kumar stated: "At least 98 per cent of candidates will be assigned to the centre of their choice. Those who do not find the designated centre suitable can contact NTA, which will consider their requests."

    From July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency, NTA, will administer the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 exam. The agency announced the dates last week.

    Forty-four central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities reportedly have applied to participate in the inaugural CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.
     

