CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam city slip released, download at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET  December: NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET exam city information slip on csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth to know their exam city allocation.

CSIR UGC NET exam city slip has been released. The link of the exam city information slip has been activated by NTA on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates going to appear in the exam can download it by visiting the portal. 

According to official notification by NTA, the information slip has been released on the official website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in to inform the candidates about the allocation of the examination city. Candidates are advised to download it from the website using their application number and date of birth. Candidates should also note that this is not the admit card for the examination, the admit card will be issued separately. If any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading / checking the examination city information slip, then he can call the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Also read: UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

CSIR UGC NET City Intimation slip: Follow these easy steps to download 

Step 1: To download the CSIR UGC NET December Exam City Slip, visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET December 2024 Exam City Slip link. 
Step 3: Enter login credentials like application number and date of birth. 
Step 4: Enter the required credentials and log in. The city information slip will appear on the screen. Download it and save it on your device.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam Dates

The Mathematical Sciences paper will be conducted on 28 February 2025. This exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. On the second day of the exam, the Life Sciences paper will be conducted in both shifts. On the last day of the exam i.e. on March 2, 2025, the Physical Sciences exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. For more information related to the exam, candidates can visit the website. Apart from this, UGC NET December exam results can be released soon.

Also read: BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

