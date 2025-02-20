BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

BPSC Main Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the schedule for the 70th CCE Main Exam 2025, to be held from April 25-30, 2025. Online applications begin February 21, 2025.

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

BPSC Main Exam 2025: The schedule of 70th CCE Main Exam has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission. This exam will be conducted from April 25 to 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in double shifts. To check the exam dates, candidates can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Main Exam Dates

Bihar Public Service Commission has issued a notice on the official website regarding the integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination 2025 program. According to the notification, the General Hindi paper will be conducted on April 25, 2025, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. After this, the essay exam will be held from 2 to 5 pm. To check the complete schedule of the recruitment exam, candidates can check the details below.

•    General Studies I paper will be held on April 26, 2025, in the morning shift
•    General Studies II paper will be held on April 28, 2025, from 10 am to 1 pm. 
•    Exam of optional subject related to integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination on April 29, 2025 
•    On April 29, 2025, there will be a paper on one optional subject related to Child Development Project Officer in the second. 
•    On April 30, 2025, there will be a paper on optional subject related to Financial Administrative Officer.

Also read: UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

BPSC 70th CCE Main Exam Date

Online application forms for Bihar Integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination will begin from February 21, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form for the examination till March 17, 2025. Before filling the online application form for this exam, the candidates should keep in mind that they should read the guidelines related to it first, because if any discrepancy is found in the application form then the application form will not be valid. For more information related to this recruitment exam, applicants can visit the website. 

Also read: RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here

BPSC 70th CCE Prelim Result 2025:  Result released at bpsc.bih.nic.in 

The result of Bihar Integrated 70th Combined Prelims Exam was recently released by the commission. These results were released on the official website. 21,581 candidates have cleared the exam.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam city slip released, download at csirnet.nta.ac.in iwh

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Exam city slip released, download at csirnet.nta.ac.in

RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here iwh

RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here

UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download iwh

UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

Consistency matters a lot: Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 HRD

'Consistency matters a lot': Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23 iwh

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon