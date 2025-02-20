BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

BPSC Main Exam 2025: The schedule of 70th CCE Main Exam has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission. This exam will be conducted from April 25 to 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in double shifts. To check the exam dates, candidates can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Main Exam Dates

Bihar Public Service Commission has issued a notice on the official website regarding the integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination 2025 program. According to the notification, the General Hindi paper will be conducted on April 25, 2025, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. After this, the essay exam will be held from 2 to 5 pm. To check the complete schedule of the recruitment exam, candidates can check the details below.

• General Studies I paper will be held on April 26, 2025, in the morning shift

• General Studies II paper will be held on April 28, 2025, from 10 am to 1 pm.

• Exam of optional subject related to integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination on April 29, 2025

• On April 29, 2025, there will be a paper on one optional subject related to Child Development Project Officer in the second.

• On April 30, 2025, there will be a paper on optional subject related to Financial Administrative Officer.

Also read: UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

BPSC 70th CCE Main Exam Date

Online application forms for Bihar Integrated 70th Combined Main Competitive Examination will begin from February 21, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form for the examination till March 17, 2025. Before filling the online application form for this exam, the candidates should keep in mind that they should read the guidelines related to it first, because if any discrepancy is found in the application form then the application form will not be valid. For more information related to this recruitment exam, applicants can visit the website.

Also read: RRB ALP Result 2025: What is the latest update on RRB ALP result? When will it be out, read the details here

BPSC 70th CCE Prelim Result 2025: Result released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The result of Bihar Integrated 70th Combined Prelims Exam was recently released by the commission. These results were released on the official website. 21,581 candidates have cleared the exam.

Latest Videos