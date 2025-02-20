UGC NET Result: December 2024 result to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

UGC NET December 2024 session result is expected to be released soon, possibly. Candidates can download their scorecard from ugcnet.nta.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.

Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 7:39 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2024: Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2024 session exam are now eagerly waiting for the release of UGC NET Result. Media reports suggest that the wait could end on February 21st, though official confirmation has not been provided yet. The result will be declared by NTA through online mode on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As soon as the results are released, the candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their scorecard by entering the application number, date of birth.

UGC NET Result: Steps to download

•     Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
•    On the home page, click on the link of Result/Scorecard in LATEST NEWS.
•    Enter the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code.
•    The result will be displayed on the screen.

The NTA is expected to release the UGC NET result soon. Once it is announced, lakhs of candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Result: Candidates will qualify in three categories

Candidates will qualify in this exam under three categories. In the first category, candidates will be eligible for JRF and Appointment as Assistant Professor. In the second category, candidates will be considered qualified for admission in Assistant Professor and PhD. Apart from this, in the third category, candidates will be eligible for admission in PhD. Different cutoff percentages will be fixed for all three categories.

