UGC NET June 2025 Results Declared: Check Your Scores and Cutoff Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC-NET June 2025 exam results. Find out how to check your scores and download the scorecard.
UGC-NET June 2025
The NTA declared the UGC-NET June 2025 results on July 21, 2025. The exam, held for 85 subjects, saw 10,19,751 registrations across 285 cities.
Interesting statistics of registered and appeared candidates for UGC-NET June 2025: Out of 10,19,751 registrations (5,90,837 women, 4,28,853 men, 61 third gender), 7,52,007 appeared (4,46,849 women, 3,05,122 men, 36 third gender).
Results and Eligibility Details
Results at a Glance
Registered: 10,19,751; Appeared: 7,52,007;
Qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor: 5,269;
Qualified for Assistant Professor & Ph.D.: 54,885;
Qualified for Ph.D. only: 1,28,179
How to Get Your Scorecard
What's the Cutoff?
Results are released under the guidance of Mr. Gaul, Director (Exams), NTA. These results will boost Indian higher education. UGC NET EXAM JUNE 2025 SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE
CUTOFF MARKS : https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/images/ugc_net_exam_june_2025_subjectcategory_wise_cutoff_marks.pdf