Image Credit : FREEPIK

The NTA declared the UGC-NET June 2025 results on July 21, 2025. The exam, held for 85 subjects, saw 10,19,751 registrations across 285 cities.

Interesting statistics of registered and appeared candidates for UGC-NET June 2025: Out of 10,19,751 registrations (5,90,837 women, 4,28,853 men, 61 third gender), 7,52,007 appeared (4,46,849 women, 3,05,122 men, 36 third gender).