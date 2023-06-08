Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023: Balasore top performing district, 78.88% students pass

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has now declared the Class 12th arts stream results. Know how to check your results, best performing district and other details.

    The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the HSC or +2 exam results for the Arts stream. This year's Class 12 Arts results showed an overall pass rate of 78.88%.  Students can check the result at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in by entering their login details. Login details may consist of roll number, registration number, date of birth, email id, and other such details.

    The Board would not reveal the toppers list for the Odisha CHSE Result 2023. The toppers list for Science and Commerce was also not provided. 

    Here's how to check your marks online: 

    Step 1: Go to the CHSE Odisha official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the webpage, look for the link labelled 'CHSE Odisha - Annual Examination - 2023'.
    Step 3: Click the link to open a new page with the result login window.
    Step 4: Enter your login information, including your Roll Number and Registration Number.
    Step 5: Finish the verification procedure by accurately inputting the captcha code.
    Step 6: To proceed, press the 'Submit' button.
    Step 7: The Arts CHSE 12th Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
    Step 8: Download and save your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result for future use.

    Balasore has emerged as the best-performing district, with 84.97% of pupils passing the Arts Stream test. Nawarangapur, on the other side, had the lowest pass rate in the Arts stream this year, at 70.74 percent.

    The Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2023, which was released today, will serve as a preliminary marksheet. The final marksheet, however, will be available later from the various institutions. The Board will indicate when kids may pick it up from their schools.

    Students who are disappointed with their scores after the Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2023 are eligible for re-evaluation of their answer papers. The re-evaluation forms will be accessible on the Odisha Board's official website within 4-5 days following the result announcement. The re-evaluation application cost is Rs 200 per topic.

    Students who did not pass the yearly examinations may take the additional tests in order to avoid wasting a year. Arts topics have a registration fee of Rs. 520. The board's website will host the formal announcement and application procedure.
     

