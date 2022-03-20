Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results: Here's how students can raise objections

    CBSE has opened the class 12 grievance redressal window for class 12 students. Candidates will be able to resolve any disagreements through the CBSE websites or with their respective institutions. CBSE has been given direct access to the grievance redressal forms. 

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 term 1 exam result 2022 at cbse.nic.in on March 19. Those who took the exam can check their results with their respective schools. In the same way that CBSE launched the class 10 grievance redressal window, CBSE has opened the class 12 grievance redressal window for class 12 students. Candidates will be able to resolve any disagreements through the CBSE websites or with their respective institutions.

    CBSE has been given direct access to the grievance redressal forms. Students can submit any issues to their school officials, who will subsequently report them to the board. They can also submit their questions online. The online dispute redressal option will be available until March 31, however it will be closed along with the verification schedule once the term 2 results are announced.

    Here are the steps how students can raise objections: 

    Step 1: Navigate to the CBSE's official websites, cbsenic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click the'submit a school request for resolution' option.
    Step 3: Next, select 'continue as school' or 'continue as RO/JS' based on your preferences.
    Step 4: Sign in with the necessary credentials, such as your application number and password.
    Step 5: File Complaints

    Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released; Here is how to view your result

    CBSE has given the results directly to the schools this term. Currently, schools compute their results by adding the practical scores to the theory marks assigned by the board. The final term 1 grade will contain both theoretical and practical points. The highest scores awarded to toppers are 100%, or 40 out of 40.

    "The CBSE has begun providing class XII students' performance to schools. Students should contact their local schools," according to an official warning issued by the board. In its official notice, the board also stated that "due care has been taken by the board" and that the student's performance has been calculated taking into account the revised answer key or the marks have been awarded for dropped questions in a suitable manner wherever problems with the question papers or the marking scheme were reported.

    Also Read | CBSE releases Class 10 term 1 results; here's how to check

