    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSHSEB to announce results soon, here's how to check

    Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra's School Education Minister, is expected to make the announcement.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is anticipated to announce SSC and HSC final examinations results soon. 

    Students will be given advance notice of the date and time of Maharashtra HSC and SSC results. Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra's School Education Minister, is expected to make the announcement.

    Check the list of official website here:
    1) mahahsscboard.in
    2) msbshse.co.in
    3) mh-ssc.ac.in
    4) mahresult.nic.in

    Students will need to provide their roll number and mother's first name to verify board test results, as they did last year. 

    Here's how to download the results:
    1) Navigate to the official website.
    2) Click on the SSC or HSC result link.
    3) Key in your roll number and the first name of your mother.
    4) Submit the details.
    5) Result will be on screen.
    6) Print the result.

    In Maharashtra, SSC exams were conducted between March 15 to April 18, and the HSC examination was held from March 4 to April 7.

    In 2021, SSC results were declared first, and then HSC results. 

    Nearly 30 lakh students have registered for the SSC and HSC final exams in Maharashtra in 2022. 

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
