Bihar Class 10 Board Exam results 2022 likely today: How to check results

The BSEB will provide an official update regarding release date and time of 10th results on its social media pages. The results will be announced officially at a press conference.

Result of Class 10 or Matric final exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be released soon. The BSEB 10th result 2022 will be published in online mode on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code as given in BSEB 10th admit card 2022.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022:

· Go to the official result website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

· Click on the link which says ‘Bihar Board matric result 2022’.

· Enter the roll number and/or registration number.

· Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, around 17 lakh students have registered for Class 10 final exams in Bihar. The papers were conducted between February 17 and 24. The official answer key for objective-type questions were released on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need their roll numbers and/or registration numbers to download the e-mark sheets.

Meanwhile, the BSEB awards laptops and cash prizes to Bihar board toppers. The first rank holder is awarded Rs 1 lakh and second and third rank holders get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each. They also receive laptops and Kindle e-book readers. Rs 10,000 each and laptops are awarded to 4th-10th rank holders.

Those who fail to secure the minimum marks in the Matriculation exam will get another chance to improve their scores through the compartmental examination, which will be held after the results.