CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker

Ahead of the CBSE Board classes 10 and 12 results, the CBSE board has issued an important notice regarding the Digi locker. The board has decided to implement a security PIN for Digilocker accounts used by CBSE classes 10 and 12 students to access digital academic documents such as mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Digilocker or digital documents are available immediately after the CBSE results are announced. Its purpose is to make it easier for students to check their results once released. However, the CBSE has made no announcement regarding the declaration of results for both classes 10 and 12.

Following the circular issued by the board, the six-digit security PIN was implemented to strengthen the security and privacy of students' data. According to the procedure, students can access their digital academic documents under the 'Issued Document section' after activating their Digilocker accounts.

Here's how to download the CBSE Board results via Digi locker

1) CBSE classes 10 and 12 results will also be available on the DigiLocker, as students are aware

2) To access the CBSE results and mark sheet and the migration certificate, students would need a PIN

3) CBSE has uploaded the file containing student PINs to CBSE's Pareeksha Sangam

Here's how to check the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 through the Official Website:

1) Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Class X result 2022' or 'CBSE Class 12 result 2022' link

3) Key in the roll number, date of birth, and school number

4) Click on 'Submit'

5) The CBSE Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be on the monitor's screen

6) Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and save it

CBSE Class 12 results are expected to be released on July 30 or 31, while CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be released sooner. However, no official confirmation has been received from the board of directors. From April 26 to May 24, 2022, CBSE held Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12. It should be noted that students will receive a single combined mark sheet for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results.

