Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th result may 'take a month', UGC asks universities to change admission schedule

    Previously, CBSE sources stated that the results may be expected by the end of July. Students may now expect class 12 results by the end of July and class 10 results by the first week of August. "The final result will be determined by adding the weightage depending on the performance of both terms. The entire procedure will take around a month to complete," according to UGC's most recent warning.

    CBSE Class 10th 12th result may take a month UGC asks universities to change admission schedule gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    The CBSE class 10 and class 12 results are yet to be declared, and according to the latest University Grants Commission notification, it might take up to a month. "Term-performance l's has already been relayed to the schools. Term-ll is being evaluated, and the process of preparing the results will begin. The final result  will be determined by adding the weightage depending on the performance of both terms. The entire procedure will take around a month to complete," according to UGC's most recent warning.

    Previously, CBSE sources stated that the results may be expected by the end of July. Students may now expect class 12 results by the end of July and class 10 results by the first week of August. In 2020, the results were released on July 30, and in 2021, the conclusion of class 12 was proclaimed in July and class 10 in August.

    Also Read | REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other details

    The delay is due to the fact that there are two-term examinations this year, and the method for calculating the final score has yet to be determined. The formula will include the outcomes of terms 1 and 2, as well as the internal evaluation; however, the specific weightage has not yet been revealed.

    Many institutions, including Mumbai University, have already begun their admissions processes. In reality, the MU has issued two merit lists. This means that by the time the CBSE results are released, pupils would have a difficult time obtaining admission. CBSE has requested that the UGC step in.

    In response to CBSE's request, UGC stated, "It has come to our attention that some universities have begun registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, CBSE students will be denied admission in undergraduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration."

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    Top institutions are now expected to adjust or postpone their admissions timetables. Not only CBSE, but also CISCE, has not released its result dates; nonetheless, ICSE and ISC students may expect their results within a week.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key - adt

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key

    AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download - adt

    AP EAPCET 2022 Pharmacy, Agriculture answer key released; know how to download

    REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14 know exam pattern and other details gcw

    REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other details

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here - adt

    ICAR IARI Assistant CBT Exam to begin on July 29; know details here

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download - adt

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    Recent Stories

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr RBA

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth's film-going solid crossed Rs. 74.80 cr

    We will occupy Parliament next if Gotabaya does not resign Sri Lankan protesters

    'We will occupy Parliament next if...' At Ground Zero with Sri Lankan protesters

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key - adt

    KEAM 2022: Deadline ends today to raise objections on answer key

    Euro reaches parity with Dollar Who it benefits and how it impacts gcw

    Euro reaches parity with Dollar: Who it benefits and how it impacts

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon