CBSE Class 10th, 12th result may 'take a month', UGC asks universities to change admission schedule

Previously, CBSE sources stated that the results may be expected by the end of July. Students may now expect class 12 results by the end of July and class 10 results by the first week of August. "The final result will be determined by adding the weightage depending on the performance of both terms. The entire procedure will take around a month to complete," according to UGC's most recent warning.

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 results are yet to be declared, and according to the latest University Grants Commission notification, it might take up to a month. "Term-performance l's has already been relayed to the schools. Term-ll is being evaluated, and the process of preparing the results will begin. The final result will be determined by adding the weightage depending on the performance of both terms. The entire procedure will take around a month to complete," according to UGC's most recent warning.

Previously, CBSE sources stated that the results may be expected by the end of July. Students may now expect class 12 results by the end of July and class 10 results by the first week of August. In 2020, the results were released on July 30, and in 2021, the conclusion of class 12 was proclaimed in July and class 10 in August.

Also Read | REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other details

The delay is due to the fact that there are two-term examinations this year, and the method for calculating the final score has yet to be determined. The formula will include the outcomes of terms 1 and 2, as well as the internal evaluation; however, the specific weightage has not yet been revealed.

Many institutions, including Mumbai University, have already begun their admissions processes. In reality, the MU has issued two merit lists. This means that by the time the CBSE results are released, pupils would have a difficult time obtaining admission. CBSE has requested that the UGC step in.

In response to CBSE's request, UGC stated, "It has come to our attention that some universities have begun registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, CBSE students will be denied admission in undergraduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration."

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

Top institutions are now expected to adjust or postpone their admissions timetables. Not only CBSE, but also CISCE, has not released its result dates; nonetheless, ICSE and ISC students may expect their results within a week.