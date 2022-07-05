Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here

    This year, more than 34 lakh (class 10 and 12) took the exams. This year is unique because CBSE exams were held in two terms.
     

    CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced, on Tuesday, that the classes 10 and 12 results will be released in the last week of July, as scheduled.

    As per media reports, the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board, and tBoard results are not delayed.

    Compared to the previous two years, CBSE will declare results early this year despite the COVID 19 impact because the examinations began late and lasted more than 50 days, reports added.

    Students should not believe rumours about the date of the result's announcement. As per reports, all organisations will align their admission schedules based on the CBSE results. Adding that, the CBSE is in contact with the admissions organisations.

    This year, more than 34 lakh (class 10 and 12) took the exams. This year is unique because CBSE exams were held in two terms.

    The results will be posted on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in in due course. Students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in once they are announced.

    The CBSE administered class 12 exams from April 26 to June 15, and class 10 exams from April 26 to May 24. To pass the CBSE 10th exam in 2022, students must score at least 33 per cent on each paper and overall.

    Also Read: CBSE Term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely to be announced by July second week

    Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon know how to download it gcw

    CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

    COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022 announced; step-by-step guide to download scorecards

    ABVP protest: Schools in Telangana remain shut today - adt

    ABVP protest: Schools in Telangana remain shut today

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result to be announced today; know websites, time, other details - adt

    PSEB Result 2022: Class 10th result announced; know pass percentage, toppers, websites to check

    Recent Stories

    Wriddhiman Saha to join Tripura cricket team after leaving Bengal-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha to join Tripura cricket team after leaving Bengal

    Shopkeeper rescues a cow from getting electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa: act of kindness goes viral - gps

    Shopkeeper rescues a cow from getting electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa: act of kindness goes viral

    Is Qatar ready for the greatest football spectacle? FIFA World Cup 2022 CEO gives verdict-ayh

    Is Qatar ready for the greatest football spectacle? FIFA World Cup 2022 CEO gives verdict

    Before controversial Kaali poster Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films drb

    Before Kaali, Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon