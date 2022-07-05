CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here

This year, more than 34 lakh (class 10 and 12) took the exams. This year is unique because CBSE exams were held in two terms.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced, on Tuesday, that the classes 10 and 12 results will be released in the last week of July, as scheduled.

As per media reports, the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board, and tBoard results are not delayed.

Compared to the previous two years, CBSE will declare results early this year despite the COVID 19 impact because the examinations began late and lasted more than 50 days, reports added.

Students should not believe rumours about the date of the result's announcement. As per reports, all organisations will align their admission schedules based on the CBSE results. Adding that, the CBSE is in contact with the admissions organisations.

This year, more than 34 lakh (class 10 and 12) took the exams. This year is unique because CBSE exams were held in two terms.

The results will be posted on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in in due course. Students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in once they are announced.

The CBSE administered class 12 exams from April 26 to June 15, and class 10 exams from April 26 to May 24. To pass the CBSE 10th exam in 2022, students must score at least 33 per cent on each paper and overall.

Also Read: CBSE Term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely to be announced by July second week

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE board likely to declare result tomorrow; Know how to check via Digilocker, SMS

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end