Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details

    The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score. Candidates can check their results via website www.cise.org or SMS option is available. Read more for details.

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday. 

    He said that the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared. 

    "The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). 

    "For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

    Steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS portal:

    1. On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the title 'Semester 2 Examination'

    2. On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination Results.

    3. From the ICSE Menu, click on 'Reports'

    4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View / Print the School's Result Tabulation

    5. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to View / Print the same.

    In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISE helpdesk at helpdesk@cise.org or call 1800-203-2414

    Individual candidates can access the ICSE Class 10 results by visiting the CISE's website - www.cise.org

    Steps to be followed for accessing results on CISE's website:

    1. On the home page of the CISE's website, click on the link for results

    2. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, candidates must select ICSE, from the Course option

    3. Next, the candidates need to enter their Unique ID, Index No., and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

    4. The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

    The result of individual candidates can also be received through SMS

    Steps to be followed for receiving results through SMS:

    1. Candidates need to type their Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven digit Unique ID)

    2. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

    3. The result will be displayed in the following format: 

    SHASHAK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agnipath scheme Indian Navy invites application for 2800 posts know eligibility criteria salary and more gcw

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    NEET UG 2022 Exam on July17 Know what is allowed what is not allowed Details here gcw

    NEET UG 2022: Exam on July17; Know what is allowed, what is not allowed; Details here

    AP ECET 2022 admit card released how to download other details you need to know gcw

    AP ECET 2022 admit card released; how to download, other details you need to know

    AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam - adt

    AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here

    Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know about various deals on smartphones, accessories and others - adt

    Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know about various deals on smartphones, accessories and others

    Recent Stories

    Hot pictures Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot drb

    Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    football Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm robert Lewandowski Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye snt

    Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

    China president Xi Jinping meets PLA troops connected with Ladakh standoff during Xinjiang tour snt

    China's Xi Jinping meets PLA troops connected with Ladakh standoff during Xinjiang tour

    With 24679 diamonds in a ring Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record gcw

    With 24,679 diamonds in a ring, Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon