ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details

The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

He said that the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS portal:

1. On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the title 'Semester 2 Examination'

2. On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination Results.

3. From the ICSE Menu, click on 'Reports'

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View / Print the School's Result Tabulation

5. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to View / Print the same.

In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISE helpdesk at helpdesk@cise.org or call 1800-203-2414

Individual candidates can access the ICSE Class 10 results by visiting the CISE's website - www.cise.org

Steps to be followed for accessing results on CISE's website:

1. On the home page of the CISE's website, click on the link for results

2. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Examination results, candidates must select ICSE, from the Course option

3. Next, the candidates need to enter their Unique ID, Index No., and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

4. The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

The result of individual candidates can also be received through SMS

Steps to be followed for receiving results through SMS:

1. Candidates need to type their Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven digit Unique ID)

2. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

3. The result will be displayed in the following format:

SHASHAK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA