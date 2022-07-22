Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agniveer Indian Air Force admit card 2022 released; know how to download

    Those who applied for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 can now access their admit cards via the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    The Indian Air Force, IAF, has made the Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022 available to all registered candidates. Those who applied for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 can now access their admit cards via the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The download steps are provided below.

    The Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022 is for the IAF Agnipath exam, which will begin on July 24, 2022. To take the written exam, all applicants who have accepted their applications must download this admit card.

    To download the IAF Agnipath admit card, candidates need their login credentials. They can also refer to the step-by-step procedure to download it provided below.

    Know how to download the Agniveer Airforce Admit Card 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in
    2) Click on the Agniveer candidate login link 
    3) Key in your login credentials such as email id and password
    4) The admit card will be on display
    5) Download and take a print

    Candidates must keep their Air Force Agniveer Admit Card 2022 safe and bring it to the exam. Without this, they will be unable to administer the exam on the specified dates.

    By the end of this year, IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022 will begin. The Agnipath Scheme Enrollment date under IAF is December 11, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
