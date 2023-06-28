Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how you can check your link status online

    In a recent tweet, the Income Tax department reminded people to link PAN with Aadhaar before June 30. If PAN-Aadhaar is not linked, PAN will become inoperative. Here's how you can check your link status online.

    PAN Aadhaar linking last date June 30 Here is how you can check your link status online gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The Income Tax Department has made is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar Card for all taxpayers in India. In case a taxpayer misses the deadline, they are accountable to pay the penalty fees. Earlier the due date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was March-end, which was then shifted to June 30.

    It is crucial that taxpayers confirm that they have linked their PAN-Aadhaar and check their status because the deadline is almost here. Those who are unsure if they have connected these two papers can authenticate the PAN-Aadhaar connectivity by following these easy procedures. Those who are not sure if they have already linked these two documents can follow these simple steps to confirm the PAN-Aadhaar linking.

    Here's a step-by step guide to check your status

    Step 1: Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal, the official website.  
    Step 2: Select the Link Aadhaar status under Quick Links in the menu.  
    Step 3: Enter and submit your PAN and Aadhaar numbers. 
    Step 4: Click the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' button. 
    Step 5: Your PAN-Aadhaar connection status will be displayed on the screen. 

    Here's how you can check through SMS

    Step 1: Click on the messaging app on your phone
    Step 2: Create a new message and type ‘UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number>
    Step 3: Send this message to 56161 or 567678. Your registered mobile number will receive an update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status.

    The IT department warns that according to IT rules, if an individual fails to link their Aadhaar number as per section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, their PAN will become inoperative.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
