An X user spotted a post about Nithin Kamath using brother Nikhil’s photo. On September 1, 2026, the Zerodha co-founder joked about swapping images on the website, prompting a light exchange as Nikhil teased back with his own one-liners.

An offbeat case of mistaken identity on X put Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath at the center of a cheerful sibling exchange. On September 1, 2026, an X user flagged that a post about Nithin appeared to carry a photograph of his younger brother, Nikhil.

Rather than simply fix the error, Nithin leaned into the joke. He suggested someone on his team might think Nikhil is more photogenic, and he played up the comparison with a dash of self-deprecation.

The entrepreneur then took it a step further, saying he was game to update Zerodha’s website to place Nikhil’s picture under his own profile. The light tone drew more replies and set up a round of friendly ribbing between the brothers

How the mix-up started

The confusion began when users noticed the image and the person in the post did not match. That observation ignited a thread in which Nithin chose humor over correction, turning a routine mismatch into a mini social moment.

“I just found out that a disloyal member on my team thinks Nikhil Kamath is much more handsome than me, so I decided to change the photo on the website to just keep Nik under my name,” Nithin wrote on X.

As replies poured in, comparisons between the two founders surfaced, including a playful debate over which Kamath is better looking. The banter stayed light, with users applauding the easygoing tone.

Nikhil adds his own punchline

Nikhil soon jumped in with a wink of his own, describing Nithin as the “taller, more muscular, more loved by mother (and everyone else) brother” while nudging him for trying to appear modest.

He also jokingly warned another participant in the thread not to forget that he knew their “kryptonite.”

The exchange prompted fresh one-liners from users. Some imagined Nikhil’s popularity rising after the comparison; others called Nithin’s response an “elite level” way to acknowledge a harmless compliment. Either way, the mix-up evolved into a breezy moment that showed the founders’ rapport without missing a beat.