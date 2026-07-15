On World Youth Skills Day, executives highlight a shift from traditional hiring to building long-term talent pipelines. Companies are using industry-academia partnerships and AI-focused training to equip youth with future-ready skills for an AI-driven workplace.

Companies across sectors are increasingly moving beyond conventional hiring and investing in long-term talent pipelines through industry-academia partnerships, specialised training programmes and AI-focused learning initiatives, executives said on World Youth Skills Day.

The shift comes as organisations prepare for an AI-driven workplace, where continuous learning and future-ready skills are becoming as important as recruitment. This year's World Youth Skills Day is being observed under the theme "Skills for a Shared Future", highlighting the need to equip young people with technical, digital, AI and green skills for an evolving job market.

Focus on Technology and Deep-Tech Skills

Technology companies said building future talent now requires sustained engagement with educational institutions. Bhagwati Chhabbarwal Shetty, CHRO, Comviva, said the company is strengthening industry-academia collaboration by hiring from premier institutions while creating structured learning pathways in AI, data science and digital engineering. "The digital landscape demands we move beyond legacy talent frameworks," she said.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said industry and academia must work together to ensure students acquire skills aligned with emerging technologies. "Young professionals need strong skills in GIS, AI and machine learning," Kumar said.

Deep-tech companies are also investing in specialised programmes for emerging technologies. Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said the company has partnered with BSNL at BRBRAITT, Jabalpur, to introduce satellite communications courses for engineering students and early-career professionals. "Our initiatives are aimed at strengthening India's deep-tech talent pipeline," Sharma said, referring to programmes including the "Space for Good" challenge and a proposed Centre of Excellence for IoT and UAV technologies.

Bridging Skill Gaps in Manufacturing

In manufacturing, companies are focusing on hands-on training to bridge widening skill gaps. Diwakar Mehrotra, Vice President - Group AR, Europe & Africa, Nippon Paint India, said the automotive aftermarket is evolving faster than the available talent pool. "Our talent pipeline is struggling to keep pace with technological change," Mehrotra said, adding that Project Rangshala trains underserved youth in paint application, colour matching and digital tools.

Employability as a Key Metric

Industry leaders also said employability has become the key measure of skilling initiatives. Manisha Dubey, Head, IDEMIA India Foundation, said 92 per cent of participants graduating from the foundation's employability programmes have secured jobs. "The real metric is meaningful employment," Dubey said, adding that the foundation also runs skilling programmes for hearing-impaired youth and young adults on the autism spectrum.

Navneet Kaushik, CHRO, Invenia-STL Networks, said the company has rebuilt a science laboratory at a government school in Jammu and trained teachers to use AI-assisted teaching tools. "The ability to learn, unlearn and adapt matters more than any single qualification," Kaushik said.

Academic Institutions on Industry Engagement

Educational institutions also emphasised closer industry engagement to prepare graduates for future jobs. Dr B.K. Chakravarty, Dean, School of Design Innovation, Mahindra University, said academic rigour must be combined with real industry projects to develop future-ready graduates.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, said creativity, critical thinking, empathy and ethical judgement will remain the defining skills as AI automates routine work. "Our responsibility is to prepare students to create new opportunities, not just existing careers," Gupta said. (ANI)